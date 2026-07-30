Mediator Pakistan says 'doing utmost' to bring US, Iran back to talks under MoU

Mediator Pakistan said on Thursday it was doing its "utmost" to bring Iran and the United States back to talks under a memorandum of understanding, aimed at halting their war, to which Islamabad is a signatory.



"We are doing our utmost to bring all parties back to the Islamabad MoU," foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters, adding Pakistan was encouraging the countries to "fully adhere to their commitments to hold technical talks" under the agreement.



AFP



