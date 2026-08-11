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Iranian official: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed unless US meets Tehran’s demands
Middle East News
11-08-2026 | 12:16
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Iranian official: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed unless US meets Tehran’s demands
Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed unless the United States changes its behavior and accepts Iran’s conditions.
Rezaei was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency as saying the United States must end the war and release frozen Iranian funds held abroad. He added that other conditions had been conveyed to Washington through intermediaries.
Reuters
Middle East News
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