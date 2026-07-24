Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 03:29
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Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers
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Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers

The Palestinian health ministry said on Friday that four Palestinians were shot dead in the north of the occupied West Bank, while Israel's rescue services reported one Israeli killed in the clashes.

"Four people were killed, and four others wounded, including three in critical condition, in Tel," the Palestinian ministry said. Israel's military said it retaliated after an attack on Israeli civilians, while the Magen David Adom emergency service reported a 30-year-old Israeli man had been killed.

AFP

Middle East News

West Bank

Israel

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