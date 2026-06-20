FM Araghchi to meet Pakistani interior minister in Tehran

Middle East News
20-06-2026 | 04:01
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FM Araghchi to meet Pakistani interior minister in Tehran
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FM Araghchi to meet Pakistani interior minister in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to hold talks with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during the latter's visit to Tehran on Saturday.

Baghaei said Naqvi's visit comes as part of Islamabad's ongoing efforts related to negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Reuters

Middle East News

Araghchi

Pakistani

interior

minister

Tehran

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