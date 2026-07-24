One killed, two injured in a shooting incident in the West Bank

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 03:07
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One killed, two injured in a shooting incident in the West Bank
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One killed, two injured in a shooting incident in the West Bank

One person was killed ‌and two others were injured in a ⁠shooting incident near Havat Gilad settlement in the West Bank on ‌Friday ⁠morning, Israel's national emergency medical service ⁠Magen David Adom said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Shooting

​Havat Gilad

​West Bank

Israel

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