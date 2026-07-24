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Houthis say they don't seek to close key Bab al-Mandeb Strait
Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 10:32
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Houthis say they don't seek to close key Bab al-Mandeb Strait
A Houthi spokesman said on Friday that the rebels were not blocking traffic through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, after declaring a maritime blockade earlier this week on their foe Saudi Arabia.
"There is no closure of Bab al-Mandab as some are suggesting," said Mohammed Abdusalam, who is also a top Houthi negotiator, adding that the rebel position was "limited to a maritime blockade that only affects the Saudi side."
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