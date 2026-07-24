EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure

The European Union has imposed new restrictive measures on Iranian judges over alleged human rights violations, EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said ⁠on Friday, adding that a leading figure of a cyber group who she said enabled the regime's repression of information has also been sanctioned.



"As ⁠Tehran intensifies its domestic crackdown, the EU will continue to hold those ⁠responsible to account," Kallas said in a statement on ⁠social media platform X.



Kallas did not ⁠specify who was sanctioned.







Reuters