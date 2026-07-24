Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Washington on Tuesday: PM's office

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 10:38
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Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Washington on Tuesday: PM&#39;s office
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Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Washington on Tuesday: PM's office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington on ⁠Monday and will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, according to a statement from ⁠Netanyahu's office.

Netanyahu will also attend U.S. Senator Lindsey ⁠Graham's funeral, his office said.


Reuters 
 

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