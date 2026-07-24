News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel military says second Israeli killed in West Bank clash
Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 09:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel military says second Israeli killed in West Bank clash
The Israeli military said on Friday that a second Israeli had been killed during a violent confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Major Yuval Ezra, 27, "fell during operational activity in the area of the village of Tell," the military said. Earlier, Israel's emergency service had reported the death of another Israeli in the incident.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Killed
West Bank
Clash
Next
EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure
Israel's Netanyahu orders new West Bank settler outposts after deadly clash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:59
Israel PM vows to act 'with force' after Israeli killed in West Bank
Middle East News
03:59
Israel PM vows to act 'with force' after Israeli killed in West Bank
0
Middle East News
03:29
Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers
Middle East News
03:29
Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers
0
Middle East News
08:55
Israel's Netanyahu orders new West Bank settler outposts after deadly clash
Middle East News
08:55
Israel's Netanyahu orders new West Bank settler outposts after deadly clash
0
Middle East News
2026-05-12
UNICEF says 70 children killed in West Bank and East Jerusalem since 2025
Middle East News
2026-05-12
UNICEF says 70 children killed in West Bank and East Jerusalem since 2025
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:38
Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Washington on Tuesday: PM's office
Middle East News
10:38
Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Washington on Tuesday: PM's office
0
Middle East News
10:32
Houthis say they don't seek to close key Bab al-Mandeb Strait
Middle East News
10:32
Houthis say they don't seek to close key Bab al-Mandeb Strait
0
World News
10:28
US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions
World News
10:28
US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions
0
World News
09:26
EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure
World News
09:26
EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-21
Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports
World News
2026-07-21
Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports
0
World News
08:49
Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war
World News
08:49
Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-18
One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement
Lebanon News
2026-07-18
One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement
0
Middle East News
2026-05-19
Explosion heard in Damascus: Syria state media
Middle East News
2026-05-19
Explosion heard in Damascus: Syria state media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:40
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
04:40
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon’s Civil Defense warns against swimming along entire coastline
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon’s Civil Defense warns against swimming along entire coastline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese customs seize nearly four tons of cannabis at Beirut Port in intelligence-led operation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese customs seize nearly four tons of cannabis at Beirut Port in intelligence-led operation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for possible renewed war with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for possible renewed war with Iran
4
Lebanon News
04:40
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
04:40
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
5
Lebanon Economy
02:22
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:22
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
6
World News
13:00
US Senate blocks resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers
World News
13:00
US Senate blocks resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers
7
World News
04:33
China restricts exports to 14 EU entities
World News
04:33
China restricts exports to 14 EU entities
8
Middle East News
06:08
Iran Guards warn civilians to stay away from US forces in region
Middle East News
06:08
Iran Guards warn civilians to stay away from US forces in region
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More