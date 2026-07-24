Israel military says second Israeli killed in West Bank clash

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 09:22
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Israel military says second Israeli killed in West Bank clash
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Israel military says second Israeli killed in West Bank clash

The Israeli military said on Friday that a second Israeli had been killed during a violent confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Major Yuval Ezra, 27, "fell during operational activity in the area of the village of Tell," the military said. Earlier, Israel's emergency service had reported the death of another Israeli in the incident.


AFP
 

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