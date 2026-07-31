Hamas says Gaza disarmament deal hinges on Israeli halt to hostilities and withdrawal

Hamas said Friday that the first step in implementing the Gaza disarmament agreement announced by U.S. President Donald Trump is for Israel to commit to ending the killing of Palestinians and attacks.

The group also said the handover of heavy weapons is conditional on Israel ending hostilities and withdrawing from Gaza.



In a statement, Hamas said the inclusion of heavy weapons in the agreement was conditional on ending all forms of hostilities, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, early recovery efforts, the entry of the administrative committee and the deployment of international protection forces.



Reuters