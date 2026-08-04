US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war: Reuters

The U.S. Army has used up much of its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during its five-month war with Iran, according to three people familiar with the data, raising concerns about the military's readiness for future conflicts.



The missiles are principally the Army's surface-to-surface weapons, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). The U.S. has used "virtually all" of these weapons, according to two of the sources.



The degree to which the military is running out of ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles has not been previously reported.





Reuters