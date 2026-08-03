Riad Salameh’s detention, hunger strike and hospital transfer: The latest chapter in his case

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Each time former Banque du Liban Gov. Riad Salameh approaches a judicial hearing, concerns over his health and his ability to appear before authorities resurface.



This has occurred at several points in the past, and the same scenario is now unfolding in the latest case against him, which has been ongoing since January 2026.



Salameh was scheduled to appear last Thursday before the public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation following a complaint filed by current Banque du Liban Gov. Karim Souaid.



The complaint concerns financial investments carried out by Salameh with funds and financial companies, some of which were later found to be fictitious or bankrupt, while those entities received large commissions totaling around $266 million.



However, Salameh apologized, citing health reasons.



Following discussions, Salameh was detained at the Information Branch facility at Roumieh Prison.



From there, events escalated.



Salameh announced a hunger strike, which he ended Sunday evening after eating a light meal, before resuming it Monday morning. He also refused to take his medication.



His doctor said Salameh could not remain at the detention facility, arguing that he could not stay in that condition for several days and should be transferred back to Bhannes Hospital, where he could receive daily medical supervision unlike at Roumieh.



However, developments on Monday painted a different picture.



Salameh’s health remained stable from the moment of his detention, with his condition only slightly deteriorating after he refused to take his medication, which was expected.



This emerged after Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj assigned two Internal Security Forces doctors and a nurse to monitor Salameh’s condition around the clock at Roumieh. His own doctors also examined him at the prison on Sunday.



On Monday morning, Salameh was transferred to Dahr el-Bacheck Hospital, where he underwent the necessary medical tests and was required to receive treatment after refusing to do so throughout the day. The prosecutor insisted that Salameh not leave the facility before taking his medication and completing the required examinations.



Ultimately, the case against Salameh remains ongoing despite claims of deteriorating health, which so far appear to remain within the scope of legal arguments, based on previous judicial cases.



As of Monday, Prosecutor General Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj closed the file and referred it to the competent Public Prosecution Office of Appeal to continue the investigation and take the necessary legal measures.