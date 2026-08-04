Qatar blames Israel for delayed implementation of Gaza peace plan

Mediator Qatar blamed Israel on Tuesday for delays in implementing a Gaza peace plan, after U.S. President Donald Trump said militant group Hamas had agreed to disarm, as Israel refuses to leave the territory.



"It is clear to the international community who is obstructing the implementation of the agreement," Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari told reporters. "The full responsibility lies on the Israeli side."



An increase in Israeli strikes in Gaza over recent days is "nothing more than an attempt to derail the plan's implementation and block peaceful solutions," he added.





AFP