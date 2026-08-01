Tanker struck by projectile off Oman, UKMTO says

A tanker was struck by ‌an unknown projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, leaving it not ⁠under command after the engine room was damaged, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Saturday.



UKMTO said there were "no reported ‌casualties ⁠or environmental impact" from the incident.



Lima is on Oman's Musandam Peninsula ⁠at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a ⁠strategic shipping chokepoint linking the Gulf ⁠with the Gulf of Oman.



Reuters