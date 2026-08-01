Tanker struck by projectile off Oman, UKMTO says

Middle East News
01-08-2026 | 01:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tanker struck by projectile off Oman, UKMTO says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tanker struck by projectile off Oman, UKMTO says

A tanker was struck by ‌an unknown projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, leaving it not ⁠under command after the engine room was damaged, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Saturday.

UKMTO said there were "no reported ‌casualties ⁠or environmental impact" from the incident.

Lima is on Oman's Musandam Peninsula ⁠at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a ⁠strategic shipping chokepoint linking the Gulf ⁠with the Gulf of Oman.

Reuters

Middle East News

struck

projectile

Oman,

UKMTO

LBCI Next
Kuwait says it destroyed Iranian drones targeting vital facilities
Israel signals no withdrawal from Gaza despite Trump’s disarmament plan: The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-17

Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' off Oman coast: UK maritime agency

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-26

Explosion damages tanker off Oman: UKMTO

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-14

Tanker struck off Oman coast: UK maritime agency

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-10

UKMTO says bulk carrier hit by unknown projectile near Qatar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Iran military accuses US of 'escalating tensions' in region

LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

Kuwait says it destroyed Iranian drones targeting vital facilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel signals no withdrawal from Gaza despite Trump’s disarmament plan: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:25

Trump says Israel 'very happy' about Hamas disarmament deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-24

Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers

LBCI
World News
2026-07-29

More than half of England declared 'officially in drought': UK govt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-23

PM Salam to The Washington Post: Rejects “buffer zone” idea and urges support for army and reconstruction

LBCI
World News
2026-06-10

Two crew missing after suspected US strike on tanker off Oman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
07:20

Spain's PM blames Ceuta migrant influx on criminal networks manipulating recent court ruling

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Lebanon says Beaufort Castle unharmed after Israeli blasts

LBCI
World News
08:09

More than 25,000 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta: Spain ministry

LBCI
World News
06:22

Finland backs shutting Spain out of Schengen zone over Ceuta migration crisis

LBCI
World News
08:00

New PM Burnham says UK has offered help to Spain over Ceuta crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel signals no withdrawal from Gaza despite Trump’s disarmament plan: The details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More