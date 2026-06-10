US says it fired on and disabled an oil tanker that violated Iran port blockade

An American warplane fired on and disabled a tanker in the Gulf of Oman that was attempting to transport oil from Iran in violation of a U.S. blockade, the U.S. military said Wednesday.



Late the previous day, the aircraft "fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces," U.S. Central Command said in a post on X, identifying the vessel as the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello.



AFP