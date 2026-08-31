UAE denies claims Iran targeted base housing US forces with missiles

Middle East News
31-08-2026 | 03:04
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UAE denies claims Iran targeted base housing US forces with missiles
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UAE denies claims Iran targeted base housing US forces with missiles

The United Arab Emirates on Monday denied claims that Tehran targeted a base housing U.S. personnel with missiles, after announcing it had intercepted an Iranian drone over its waters.

"Media reports regarding a missile attack on Al Minhad Air Base are baseless," the Emirati defense ministry said in a statement on X.

Earlier on Monday, Iran had said it targeted the base using "dozens of attack drones".

AFP

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