Iran denies attack on Kharg Island, says oil operations continue

Middle East News
31-08-2026 | 03:08
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Iran denies attack on Kharg Island, says oil operations continue
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Iran denies attack on Kharg Island, says oil operations continue

Oil operations on Iran’s Kharg Island have not stopped, Nour News quoted National Iranian Oil Company CEO Hamid Bovard as saying Monday, denying that the country’s key oil hub had been destroyed as U.S. President Donald Trump claimed in a social media post.

“Trump’s posts are ridiculous, and the situation in Kharg is calm,” Bovard was quoted as saying.

He added that the island, which handles 90% of Iran’s oil exports, had previously been repeatedly bombed by U.S. and Israeli forces, but oil workers had kept operations running without interruption.

Bovard said contractors are currently rebuilding and upgrading storage tanks and marine terminals.

AFP

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