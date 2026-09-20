Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says

Italy is preparing to ban face coverings in schools and to cap the number of foreign students per class, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday as she played up her right-wing ‌credentials at a youth event organised by her party.



Italy is among the European countries most exposed to migrant arrivals because of its central Mediterranean location, making migration a hot-button issue and a major challenge for successive governments.



The integration of migrants, particularly those from Muslim-majority countries, remains contentious in Italian politics ⁠and society. Debates over religious symbols, cultural integration, citizenship rules and immigration policy frequently polarize public opinion.



"A measure will soon be presented to a Cabinet meeting to legally establish a maximum number of foreign students per class. It also requires parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system to learn Italian and bans burqas and niqabs in schools," Meloni told an annual gathering of the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party.



Reuters