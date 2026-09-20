News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
News Bulletin Reports
20-09-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has placed itself at the center of preparations for any potential confrontation with Iran or the Houthis.
With U.S. President Donald Trump returning to the White House and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortening his stay in the United States, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly, Israel’s military establishment announced that it was fully prepared to shift from defense to offense on the fronts involving Iran, Syria, Gaza and Lebanon.
Israeli security agencies assessed that Hezbollah was preparing to return to its previous rules of engagement, according to the report.
After hours of discussions Saturday, Israel’s security establishment said it had not received intelligence indicating the possibility of an attack on Israel from any of the seven fronts where fighting is taking place.
At the same time, the Northern Command said fighting in Lebanon was continuing and that preparations were underway for a potential confrontation with Iran, an option Netanyahu has again threatened.
An Israeli official summed up the security picture by warning that despite threats across multiple fronts, intelligence and security attention remains focused on Iran.
The official said the mission of the Mossad and Military Intelligence Directorate is to bring down the Iranian regime, adding that such an outcome is becoming increasingly close.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Fronts
Attention
Iran
Who will fill the gap after UNIFIL? Lebanon and Israel remain divided
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-03
Israel warns of escalation across multiple fronts, names Iran as central focus
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-03
Israel warns of escalation across multiple fronts, names Iran as central focus
0
Middle East News
2026-08-20
Iran: Trump’s economic war against us is an attempt to divert attention from domestic problems
Middle East News
2026-08-20
Iran: Trump’s economic war against us is an attempt to divert attention from domestic problems
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-10
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel raises alert as elections approach
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-10
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel raises alert as elections approach
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-26
Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-26
Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-19
Who will fill the gap after UNIFIL? Lebanon and Israel remain divided
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-19
Who will fill the gap after UNIFIL? Lebanon and Israel remain divided
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-19
Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-19
Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-18
From Assad-era kidnappings to alleged terror plot: Lebanon uncovers cross-border network
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-18
From Assad-era kidnappings to alleged terror plot: Lebanon uncovers cross-border network
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-18
From pager attacks to buffer zones: Israel signals its regional strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-18
From pager attacks to buffer zones: Israel signals its regional strategy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
Lebanese army reopens Qasmiyeh coastal bridge in Tyre after strike
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
Lebanese army reopens Qasmiyeh coastal bridge in Tyre after strike
0
Lebanon News
04:53
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
Lebanon News
04:53
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
0
World News
2026-09-18
Russia says UK diplomat summoned over 'escalation' in arms supplies to Kyiv
World News
2026-09-18
Russia says UK diplomat summoned over 'escalation' in arms supplies to Kyiv
0
World News
2026-07-27
French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris
World News
2026-07-27
French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program
2
Lebanon News
04:53
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
Lebanon News
04:53
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
4
Middle East News
11:12
Explosion near Iraq's Erbil airport hosting US troops: AFP
Middle East News
11:12
Explosion near Iraq's Erbil airport hosting US troops: AFP
5
Middle East News
08:21
Israel army says arrested suspected West Bank assailant at hospital
Middle East News
08:21
Israel army says arrested suspected West Bank assailant at hospital
6
World News
09:21
Russia reports mass cyberattacks targeting elections
World News
09:21
Russia reports mass cyberattacks targeting elections
7
Middle East News
07:25
State media: Iran received information US intends to resume military operations
Middle East News
07:25
State media: Iran received information US intends to resume military operations
8
World News
02:18
US Treasury's Bessent, China's He to launch talks on AI, trade, critical minerals
World News
02:18
US Treasury's Bessent, China's He to launch talks on AI, trade, critical minerals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More