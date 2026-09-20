Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran

News Bulletin Reports
20-09-2026 | 13:00
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Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
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Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel has placed itself at the center of preparations for any potential confrontation with Iran or the Houthis.

With U.S. President Donald Trump returning to the White House and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortening his stay in the United States, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly, Israel’s military establishment announced that it was fully prepared to shift from defense to offense on the fronts involving Iran, Syria, Gaza and Lebanon.

Israeli security agencies assessed that Hezbollah was preparing to return to its previous rules of engagement, according to the report.

After hours of discussions Saturday, Israel’s security establishment said it had not received intelligence indicating the possibility of an attack on Israel from any of the seven fronts where fighting is taking place.

At the same time, the Northern Command said fighting in Lebanon was continuing and that preparations were underway for a potential confrontation with Iran, an option Netanyahu has again threatened.

An Israeli official summed up the security picture by warning that despite threats across multiple fronts, intelligence and security attention remains focused on Iran.

The official said the mission of the Mossad and Military Intelligence Directorate is to bring down the Iranian regime, adding that such an outcome is becoming increasingly close.

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