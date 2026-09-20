European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister

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20-09-2026 | 10:43
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European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister
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European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister

The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean said on Sunday that she discussed the European Union's relationship with Israel, regional stability and Gaza recovery efforts with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Dubravka Suica said in a post on X after the call that they discussed EU-Israel "relations and our shared interest in security and stability across the Middle East. This includes a reformed and functioning ⁠Palestinian Authority."

When it comes to Gaza, "I focused on the urgent need to advance early recovery," she said, adding that "our continued cooperation is key to delivering early recovery projects on the ground."

The commissioner announced in July that the EU and like-minded partners launched an initiative to help fund Gaza's early recovery focused on restoring essential social and economic services, rehabilitating critical infrastructure and ⁠strengthening governance.



Reuters 
 

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