Russia reports mass cyberattacks targeting elections

Russia's electoral chief said Sunday that there had been over 1,000 waves of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks targeting Russian election infrastructure in recent days.



DDoS attacks involve overwhelming a system with internet traffic so that it is unable to function normally.



"Over the past period, more than 1,000 waves of DDoS attacks have been recorded against infrastructure in Russia that is specifically involved in the electoral process," the chair of Russia's Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.



AFP