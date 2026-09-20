Russia reports mass cyberattacks targeting elections

World News
20-09-2026 | 09:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia reports mass cyberattacks targeting elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia reports mass cyberattacks targeting elections

Russia's electoral chief said Sunday that there had been over 1,000 waves of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks targeting Russian election infrastructure in recent days.

DDoS attacks involve overwhelming a system with internet traffic so that it is unable to function normally.

"Over the past period, more than 1,000 waves of DDoS attacks have been recorded against infrastructure in Russia that is specifically involved in the electoral process," the chair of Russia's Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

AFP

World News

reports

cyberattacks

targeting

elections

LBCI Next
European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister
Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-03

UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector

LBCI
World News
2026-09-07

North Korea and Russia open their first road bridge, a symbol of expanding ties, TASS reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-29

Iran cyberattacks on Israel surged in 2026, Israeli cyber chief says

LBCI
World News
2026-08-30

Nepal begins mass burials of unidentified flood victims as families seek missing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:43

European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister

LBCI
World News
08:32

Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says

LBCI
World News
06:28

North Korea fires another projectile into East Sea: Yonhap

LBCI
World News
03:12

Russian drone attack kills three children and a woman in Kyiv region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

President Aoun: Lebanon must not be dragged into regional wars

LBCI
World News
2026-08-04

EU ministers agree Schengen 'not the problem' after Ceuta incident: French minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-15

Israeli cabinet to discuss Lebanon ceasefire amid US request, says fire won’t stop while Hezbollah attacks continue: Israeli media

LBCI
World News
2026-09-18

Assad-era Syrian official jailed for 60 years by US court

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Who will fill the gap after UNIFIL? Lebanon and Israel remain divided

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Houthis say targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

State media: Iran received information US intends to resume military operations

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israel army says arrested suspected West Bank assailant at hospital

LBCI
World News
02:18

US Treasury's Bessent, China's He to launch talks on AI, trade, critical minerals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More