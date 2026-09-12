Trump: Iran likely responsible for attack on Saudi oil pipeline

Middle East News
12-09-2026 | 06:18
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Trump: Iran likely responsible for attack on Saudi oil pipeline
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Trump: Iran likely responsible for attack on Saudi oil pipeline

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was likely responsible for the aerial attack on Saudi Arabia that disrupted the kingdom’s East-West oil pipeline.

Asked by reporters in Dublin whether Iran may have been behind the attack on the pipeline, Trump said: “I think so. They’re probably responsible for this.”

Reuters

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