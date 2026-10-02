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Netanyahu warns 'very heavy price' if any power behind flydubai incident
Middle East News
02-10-2026 | 09:09
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Netanyahu warns 'very heavy price' if any power behind flydubai incident
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Friday that Israel would impose a "very heavy price" on any power behind the flydubai incident, without offering evidence that any country was responsible.
"We are investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price," Netanyahu said in a video message, referring to the plane's co-pilot.
AFP
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