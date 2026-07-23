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Oil hits $100 after Houthi attack on Saudi tankers worsens oil supply disruption
World News
23-07-2026 | 10:06
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Oil hits $100 after Houthi attack on Saudi tankers worsens oil supply disruption
Oil prices hit their highest in nearly two months on Thursday, rising for a fifth day after Yemen's Houthis said they struck two Saudi oil tankers, widening disruption to global oil shipping through both the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures were up by $5.83, or 6.2%, at $99.90 a barrel by 1310 GMT after reaching $100 a barrel for the first time since late May.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $4.41, or 5.08%, to $91.24, exceeding $90 a barrel for the first time since June 11.
Reuters
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