Lebanese President Aoun condemns attack on Saudi oil pipeline

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the targeting of an oil pipeline stretching from eastern Saudi Arabia to the kingdom’s west, calling the attack a blatant assault on the resources and national security of Lebanon’s “sister country” and a desperate attempt to undermine regional stability and threaten the interests of its people.



Aoun said Lebanon stands with Saudi Arabia, its leadership and its people in confronting anything that could threaten the kingdom’s security, stability or vital infrastructure.



He reiterated Lebanon’s full and steadfast solidarity with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as with all measures the kingdom has taken to protect its sovereignty and resources.



Aoun stressed that the deep-rooted historical ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia require the two countries to stand together against attempts to destabilize regional security.



He also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in confronting such attacks, warning that they threaten global energy security and the stability of the region as a whole.