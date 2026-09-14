Iranian media: Senior Sunni cleric shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Middle East News
14-09-2026 | 11:17
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Iranian media: Senior Sunni cleric shot dead by unidentified gunmen
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Iranian media: Senior Sunni cleric shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Molavi Yusef Gorgij, a senior ‌Sunni Muslim cleric, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in southeastern Iran on Monday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

IRNA quoted a local governor ‌as saying Gorgij "was active in the fight against divisive elements and Zionism", a description suggesting the cleric was pro-government.

Reuters

Middle East News

media:

Senior

Sunni

cleric

unidentified

gunmen

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