Saudi crown prince, US CENTCOM chief discuss developments after Houthi escalation

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed regional developments with U.S. ‌Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Jeddah on Monday, Saudi state media said, amid escalating hostilities with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.



The meeting comes ⁠days after three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the crown prince had sought military assistance from U.S. President Donald Trump to help fight the Houthis.



Trump did not agree to U.S. strikes on the group, but Washington ‌told ⁠Riyadh it would provide intelligence-sharing and targeting assistance, the sources added.



Reuters