Trump says 'open' to engaging with Iran

Middle East News
14-09-2026 | 11:53
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Trump says &#39;open&#39; to engaging with Iran
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Trump says 'open' to engaging with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he was open to holding talks with Iran, after weeks of saying it was too early to make a deal with Tehran to end the Middle East war.

"The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage - The concept of which we are open to," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

'open'

engaging

Iranian media: Senior Sunni cleric shot dead by unidentified gunmen
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