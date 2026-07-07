Ship struck by 'unidentified projectile' in Hormuz: UK maritime agency

A second tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, British maritime security agency UKMTO said on Tuesday, after earlier reporting another vessel attack in the night.



"UKMTO has received a report of an incident involving a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile and is believed to have structural damage. No casualties or environmental impact reported," it said. Qatar said one of its vessels had been struck by Iran after UKMTO reported the first tanker attack.





AFP