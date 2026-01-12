French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined

12-01-2026 | 04:19
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined

French Ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro told LBCI that France will participate in the diplomatic track of the mechanism once tasks and the working framework within the committee are clarified, adding that Paris will then name its representative.

