Scottish, Welsh, N. Irish parties to hold independence summit

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14-09-2026 | 06:21
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Scottish, Welsh, N. Irish parties to hold independence summit
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Scottish, Welsh, N. Irish parties to hold independence summit

The leaders of the main Scottish and Welsh pro-independence parties and pro-Irish unity party Sinn Fein will hold a rare meeting Monday to advance their campaigns to break away from Britain, they announced in a statement.

Scottish National Party leader John Swinney, Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru in Wales and Michelle O'Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland and Sinn Fein deputy leader, said they would meet in Cardiff to press for self-determination votes in their territories.

The leaders added that they would "look at how the parties can work constructively with one another" by "identifying practical areas of partnership around the economy, energy and European and international cooperation."

"The leaders will also call on the British government to prepare, plan and facilitate constitutional change in Wales, Scotland and the north of Ireland."

The meeting comes only days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would back a united Ireland. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has ruled out a vote in Northern Ireland.

Scotland held a referendum in 2014 that narrowly voted to remain part of Britain, and governments since have ruled out an immediate rerun.

The independence parties are the biggest in both the Scottish and Welsh parliaments for the first time since devolution measures began in 1999. Sinn Fein has been the biggest party in Northern Ireland's assembly since 2022.

The regional parliaments have key powers on health, education, housing, transport and environment matters, along with some tax gathering.

AFP

World News

Scotland

Northern Ireland

Wales

Britain

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