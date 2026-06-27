Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency

Middle East News
27-06-2026 | 06:26
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Oil tanker hit by &#39;unidentified projectile&#39; in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency
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Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency

An oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was struck and damaged by an "unidentified projectile," British maritime security agency UKMTO said on Saturday, following the first exchange of fire between the U.S. and Iran since their deal to end the Middle East war.

"The vessel sustained damage to their bridge; all crew are reported safe," UKMTO said, while another British marine security firm, Vanguard Tech, said the vessel was the Panama-flagged tanker KIKU.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the military, announced on Saturday that they had attacked American positions in the Gulf after U.S. strikes on Iran.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Oil

Tanker

Projectile

Strait of Hormuz

Maritime

Agency

Bahrain says targeted by several Iranian drones
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