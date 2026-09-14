Iran official blasts 'malicious' US block at IAEA meeting

An Iranian atomic official on Monday accused the United States of "malicious" behaviour and "bullying" after Tehran said U.S. officials had blocked it from a conference of the U.N.'s nuclear energy agency.



"The denial of access to the general conference is something that is creating a precedent which is going to affect everybody. And that is why we must resist such bullying political pressure," Behrouz Kamalvandi, a senior official from Iran's atomic energy agency (AEOI), told AFP.



"One cannot interpret this latest malicious act of the U.S. administration (as) anything more than a childish type of behaviour."



AFP



