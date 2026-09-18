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Macron orders protection of France's infrastructure against 'Russian hybrid attacks'
World News
18-09-2026 | 08:37
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Macron orders protection of France's infrastructure against 'Russian hybrid attacks'
President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he had ordered measures to shield France's key infrastructure and defense industry sites from increasing Russian hybrid attacks.
"The Russian hybrid threat against Europeans and against France has intensified," he said, adding he had asked "the government to prepare a plan to protect our critical infrastructure" and the "most sensitive" defense industry and technology sites against drone and cyberattacks.
AFP
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