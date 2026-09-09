Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, launch initiative to empower 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs to join the digital economy

Lebanon Economy
09-09-2026 | 09:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, launch initiative to empower 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs to join the digital economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, launch initiative to empower 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs to join the digital economy

Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, announced a new program designed to help 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs and small business owners access digital financial services, accelerate business growth, and participate more fully in the digital economy.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to advancing financial inclusion, expanding digital payment acceptance, and supporting the growth of micro, small, and women-led businesses across Lebanon. Through accessible banking services, digital payment solutions, training, and awareness programs, the initiative will help entrepreneurs build resilience, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities.

As part of the collaboration, Bank Audi, through neo Business, will provide 10,000 eligible businesses free bank accounts and Mastercard business debit cards, along with multi-currency banking services and a simplified digital onboarding process tailored to their needs. Mastercard will support the initiative through digital acceptance solutions, merchant education and training programs, and awareness campaigns designed to encourage the adoption of digital payments and support business growth.

Mohamed Assem, Country Manager, Egypt, Lebanon and Iraq, Mastercard, said: “Small businesses are the backbone of every thriving economy, and when small businesses succeed, communities prosper. Through our collaboration with Bank Audi, Mastercard is supporting entrepreneurs access financial tools, digital capabilities, and the know-how they need to grow with confidence. By expanding access to digital financial services and acceptance solutions, we are helping create more opportunities for Lebanese entrepreneurs to participate in and benefit from the digital economy."

Hassan Saleh, CEO - neo by Bank Audi, said: "At Bank Audi, we are committed to empowering Lebanon's entrepreneurs and small businesses with accessible financial solutions that help them grow and compete in an increasingly digital economy. Through neo Business and our collaboration with Mastercard, we are providing 10,000 businesses with a free bank account and debit card, along with digital onboarding, payment and collection tools, multi-currency accounts, supply chain financing, and transaction banking services, enabling them to better manage their operations, strengthen their competitiveness, and contribute to Lebanon's economic growth."

About Mastercard:
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.
 
www.mastercard.com

About Bank Audi:
Bank Audi is a leading Lebanese banking group with a universal banking profile, offering a full range of products and services that principally cover commercial and corporate banking, retail and personal banking and private banking. In addition to its historic presence in Lebanon, Bank Audi operates in Switzerland, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and maintains a representative office in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In 2024, the Bank launched neo by Bank Audi, the first digital bank in Lebanon, marking a new chapter in its digital transformation journey. neo offers a complete digital banking experience, built around accessibility, convenience, and affordability. neo customers can manage their finances entirely online, fund their accounts and receive salaries, transfer money locally and abroad, generate an official Statement of Account within minutes, and withdraw cash from any Bank Audi ATM in Lebanon without a physical card.

www.bankaudi.com.lb
www.neo.com.lb



Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Bank Audi

Collaboration

Mastercard

Lebanese

Entrepreneurs

Digital

Economy

Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-11

Germany and France to launch joint initiative for peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-24

Presidential sources to LBCI: Lebanon not concerned with any proposal to vet the Lebanese army

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-12

Iran to join BRICS development bank soon, central bank governor says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-03

Aoun says trilateral framework agreement aims to empower Lebanese army, not legitimize Israeli presence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-08

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-07

BDL governor Karim Souaid reveals the fate of deposits and gold

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-04

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-05

UN 'alarmed' by surge in Iran executions since March

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-07

Iran has attacked Saudi petrochemical complex in Jubail, Fars news agency says

LBCI
World News
2026-05-09

Putin says Ukraine war is 'heading to an end'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Kfar Jouz, Harouf, and Kfour in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel's Ali al-Taher hills claims face questions as Hezbollah threat escalates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Beyond peacekeeping: What happens to southern Lebanon when UNIFIL leaves?

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More