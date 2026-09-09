Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, launch initiative to empower 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs to join the digital economy

Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, announced a new program designed to help 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs and small business owners access digital financial services, accelerate business growth, and participate more fully in the digital economy.



The collaboration reflects a shared vision to advancing financial inclusion, expanding digital payment acceptance, and supporting the growth of micro, small, and women-led businesses across Lebanon. Through accessible banking services, digital payment solutions, training, and awareness programs, the initiative will help entrepreneurs build resilience, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities.



As part of the collaboration, Bank Audi, through neo Business, will provide 10,000 eligible businesses free bank accounts and Mastercard business debit cards, along with multi-currency banking services and a simplified digital onboarding process tailored to their needs. Mastercard will support the initiative through digital acceptance solutions, merchant education and training programs, and awareness campaigns designed to encourage the adoption of digital payments and support business growth.



Mohamed Assem, Country Manager, Egypt, Lebanon and Iraq, Mastercard, said: “Small businesses are the backbone of every thriving economy, and when small businesses succeed, communities prosper. Through our collaboration with Bank Audi, Mastercard is supporting entrepreneurs access financial tools, digital capabilities, and the know-how they need to grow with confidence. By expanding access to digital financial services and acceptance solutions, we are helping create more opportunities for Lebanese entrepreneurs to participate in and benefit from the digital economy."



Hassan Saleh, CEO - neo by Bank Audi, said: "At Bank Audi, we are committed to empowering Lebanon's entrepreneurs and small businesses with accessible financial solutions that help them grow and compete in an increasingly digital economy. Through neo Business and our collaboration with Mastercard, we are providing 10,000 businesses with a free bank account and debit card, along with digital onboarding, payment and collection tools, multi-currency accounts, supply chain financing, and transaction banking services, enabling them to better manage their operations, strengthen their competitiveness, and contribute to Lebanon's economic growth."



About Mastercard:

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.



www.mastercard.com



About Bank Audi:

Bank Audi is a leading Lebanese banking group with a universal banking profile, offering a full range of products and services that principally cover commercial and corporate banking, retail and personal banking and private banking. In addition to its historic presence in Lebanon, Bank Audi operates in Switzerland, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and maintains a representative office in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



In 2024, the Bank launched neo by Bank Audi, the first digital bank in Lebanon, marking a new chapter in its digital transformation journey. neo offers a complete digital banking experience, built around accessibility, convenience, and affordability. neo customers can manage their finances entirely online, fund their accounts and receive salaries, transfer money locally and abroad, generate an official Statement of Account within minutes, and withdraw cash from any Bank Audi ATM in Lebanon without a physical card.



www.bankaudi.com.lb

www.neo.com.lb







