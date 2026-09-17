EU voices 'solidarity' with Riyadh, condemns Houthis strikes

The EU on Thursday voiced its "full solidarity" with Saudi Arabia as it condemned recent strikes on the kingdom by Iran-backed Houthi fighters, including what Riyadh says was an attack targeting Islam's holy city of Mecca.



"We urge the Houthis to cease all military action," said a statement from EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni, adding "the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable."



AFP



