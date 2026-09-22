Multiple fronts, rising tensions: Israel extends wartime emergency

News Bulletin Reports
22-09-2026 | 13:06
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Multiple fronts, rising tensions: Israel extends wartime emergency
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Multiple fronts, rising tensions: Israel extends wartime emergency

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
 
Israel has unexpectedly extended its wartime state of emergency until October 6 following intelligence reports pointing to a possible escalation on the Iran and Lebanon fronts.

The decision has raised questions over the challenges of implementing the extension given conditions on Israel’s home front. Meanwhile, the Israeli military is preparing its air force and air defense systems for possible scenarios.

Israeli threats have also expanded to the Iraq front, which is becoming a growing challenge for Israel. Israeli intelligence has established bases inside Iraq to monitor the activities of Iran-aligned armed factions.

The factions, particularly Harakat al-Nujaba and the Popular Mobilization Forces, have said they will remain active and will not back down from what they describe as protecting the country, despite an approaching late-September deadline to place weapons under the control of the Iraqi state.

Attention is also turning to New York, where developments surrounding the Middle East and the U.S. war with Iran are expected to take center stage. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the U.N. General Assembly, with Israeli expectations that he will use the international platform for electoral purposes five weeks before the contest for prime minister.

Efforts by Netanyahu and his aides to limit his stay in New York to a few hours because of the sensitive security situation have also faded amid reports that attempts to secure a meeting with the U.S. president were unsuccessful.

Concerns are also growing in Israel over the atmosphere surrounding Netanyahu’s visit and his address to the General Assembly, amid what Israelis view as increasing hostility toward the country worldwide following accusations of war crimes.

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