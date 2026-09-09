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In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'
Middle East News
09-09-2026 | 11:44
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In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed a message to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday during a visit to Israeli soldiers stationed in southern Syria, vowing that troops would not withdraw.
"We are here sending a very strong and clear message to the President of Syria, who sits 35 kilometres away down there in his palace in Damascus: we are here on Mount Hermon, we are in the security zone, and we are not moving from here," he said during the visit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
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