In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed a message to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday during a visit to Israeli soldiers stationed in southern Syria, vowing that troops would not withdraw.



"We are here sending a very strong and clear message to the President of Syria, who sits 35 kilometres away down there in his palace in Damascus: we are here on Mount Hermon, we are in the security zone, and we are not moving from here," he said during the visit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



AFP