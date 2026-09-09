In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'

Middle East News
09-09-2026 | 11:44
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In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops &#39;not moving&#39;
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In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed a message to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday during a visit to Israeli soldiers stationed in southern Syria, vowing that troops would not withdraw.

"We are here sending a very strong and clear message to the President of Syria, who sits 35 kilometres away down there in his palace in Damascus: we are here on Mount Hermon, we are in the security zone, and we are not moving from here," he said during the visit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AFP

Middle East News

message

Syrian

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Israeli

defense

minister

troops

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