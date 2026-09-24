European Council President urges Iran to resume cooperation with IAEA

Middle East News
24-09-2026 | 01:42
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European Council President urges Iran to resume cooperation with IAEA
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European Council President urges Iran to resume cooperation with IAEA

European Council President António Costa said on Wednesday that he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and urged Iran to resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Costa also called for an end to Iranian strikes against its neighbors and for the full restoration of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Council

President

urges

resume

cooperation

Golan part of Israel 'forever,' says Israeli defence minister
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