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European Council President urges Iran to resume cooperation with IAEA
Middle East News
24-09-2026 | 01:42
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European Council President urges Iran to resume cooperation with IAEA
European Council President António Costa said on Wednesday that he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and urged Iran to resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Costa also called for an end to Iranian strikes against its neighbors and for the full restoration of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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