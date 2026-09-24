Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians

Middle East News
24-09-2026 | 04:05
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Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
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Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians

Norway's government said on Thursday it will give an additional ‌125 million Norwegian crowns ($13.17 million) in aid to the occupied Palestinian territories through the United Nations and ⁠the World Bank, including public sector budget support.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

gives

additional

million

Palestinians

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