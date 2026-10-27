Houthis say targeted Saudi oil refinery with ballistic missile

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 07:13
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Houthis say targeted Saudi oil refinery with ballistic missile
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Houthis say targeted Saudi oil refinery with ballistic missile

Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said they targeted Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery with a ballistic missile, following weeks of disruptive attacks against the world's top crude exporter.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces were able to target the Ras Tanura refinery in the Eastern Province with a ballistic missile," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X, saying the strike caused "massive fires."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Houthis

Target

Saudi Arabia

Oil

Refinery

Ballistic

Missile

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