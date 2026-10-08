Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport with ballistic missile

Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 02:49
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
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Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport with ballistic missile

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Thursday it had attacked King Khalid International Airport in the ⁠Saudi capital Riyadh with a ballistic missile.

The statement came hours after Saudi Arabia said a midweek attack ⁠on the same airport had killed one person.

There ⁠was no immediate confirmation from Saudi ⁠Arabia of the latest ⁠attack claim.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Attack

Riyadh

Airport

Ballistic

Missile

Saudi Arabia

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