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Israel sets ‘red lines’ on Lebanon policy ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
21-06-2026 | 13:00
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Israel sets ‘red lines’ on Lebanon policy ahead of US talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel is awaiting the Switzerland talks between Iran and the United States with growing anticipation.
While adhering to the ceasefire with Lebanon announced on Saturday, it is focusing its efforts and preparations on destroying a strategic Hezbollah complex it claims was built underground beneath Beaufort Castle, as well as another structure constructed under Ali al-Taher hill, where it says around 30 Hezbollah members are now trapped.
In a security assessment meeting on the situation in Lebanon, security officials drew red lines to present to Washington, starting with a rejection of an immediate withdrawal from Lebanon and a refusal to place the issue on the agenda of upcoming negotiations scheduled for Tuesday.
Israel is also seeking to formulate a strategy aligned with U.S. demands, based on the principle of relocating the wide security belt it has occupied into a new one, with boundaries to be drawn at a depth to be agreed upon in negotiations.
It is intended to ensure protection for residents in the north and to prevent Hezbollah from reaching the border or launching rockets.
Based on the principle that the best defense is offense, security officials are seeking to secure their objectives in the Washington talks, most notably avoiding constraints on the army and obtaining U.S. guarantees that would allow it to respond to any Hezbollah activity, even within the occupied “yellow line” inside Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that his red line is the withdrawal from the security belt.
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