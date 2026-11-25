Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday they had attacked Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh's financial district.



Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the refinery attack caused fires and that the group had attacked the financial district in three phases.



The ⁠Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Wednesday that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed four drones in Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.



Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia's largest refinery, is part of a complex on the kingdom's Gulf coast that ⁠also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude.







Reuters