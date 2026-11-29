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Netanyahu, Eisenkot sought to bridge 'substantial differences' at talks: parties
Middle East News
29-11-2026 | 07:39
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Netanyahu, Eisenkot sought to bridge 'substantial differences' at talks: parties
Israel's caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot sought to bridge "substantial differences" during talks Sunday on a potential unity government, their parties said.
"The discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them," Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud said in a joint statement.
AFP
Middle East News
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