Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict

Egypt is ready to provide Saudi Arabia with the support it needs to defend its security and stability, the presidency said on Sunday, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis intensify their ‌attacks on the world's largest oil exporter.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had requested an urgent parliament session to authorise the military, one of the region's largest and most powerful, to help defend Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requested its support.



"Egypt will provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary and possible forms of support to defend its security and stability, protect its resources, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.



Reuters