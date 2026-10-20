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UK to fly RAF missions defending Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks, Bloomberg reports
World News
20-10-2026 | 07:17
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UK to fly RAF missions defending Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks, Bloomberg reports
Britain will deploy Royal Air Force fighter jets on defensive missions to help protect Saudi Arabia from escalating Houthi attacks, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing British officials familiar with the matter.
RAF Typhoon fighter jets will help defend Saudi cities and infrastructure against aerial attacks by the Iran-backed group, while Britain will also provide an Atlas A400M transport aircraft and military advisers, the report said.
Britain's Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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