At least 130 mn people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Monday

At least 130 million people in Europe, mainly located in the central and eastern parts of the continent, are set for temperatures exceeding 35C on Monday, according to AFP calculations.



This is down from more than 190 million on Sunday, and maximum temperatures are expected to surpass 30C for over 269 million people across the continent (excluding Turkey), down from 380 million the previous day.



The analysis is based on forecasts from the German meteorological service and 2025 population projections from the Joint Research Centre.



AFP