At least 130 mn people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Monday

World News
29-06-2026 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 130 mn people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least 130 mn people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Monday

At least 130 million people in Europe, mainly located in the central and eastern parts of the continent, are set for temperatures exceeding 35C on Monday, according to AFP calculations.

This is down from more than 190 million on Sunday, and maximum temperatures are expected to surpass 30C for over 269 million people across the continent (excluding Turkey), down from 380 million the previous day.

The analysis is based on forecasts from the German meteorological service and 2025 population projections from the Joint Research Centre.

AFP

World News

Europe

Temperatures

LBCI Next
UK's likely next leader Burnham says won't name his ministers until end of selection process
Russian missile strike kills four in Ukraine's Dnipro: Police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-24

Temperatures set to surpass 35°C for at least 94 million in Europe: AFP analysis

LBCI
World News
2026-05-22

Rubio tells NATO allies to face up to troop cuts in Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-07

Shooting attack in Israel leaves at least one dead and several injured: LBCI correspondent in Haifa

LBCI
World News
2026-05-01

At least 370 arrests in May 1 demonstrations in Istanbul: Lawyers' group

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:13

Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany: Police

LBCI
World News
07:59

Trump says Iran requested meeting to be held in Doha Tuesday

LBCI
World News
07:33

Strong aftershock felt in Caracas, days after devastating quakes

LBCI
World News
07:08

UK's likely next leader Burnham says won't name his ministers until end of selection process

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

Iran says no technical meeting expected with US in coming days

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Germany to send planes to Saudi, Oman to evacuate tourists

LBCI
World News
07:33

Strong aftershock felt in Caracas, days after devastating quakes

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-09

Kurdish fighters refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo: Local council

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon enables biometric passport fingerprinting outside the country for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Israel destroys Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli army prepares for pilot zone adjustments but keeps southern deployment

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

Qatar says citizen killed from shrapnel due to 'military operations'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanon's General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria

LBCI
World News
04:19

China warns Australia against 'geopolitical games' after Vanuatu security deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More