Ras Al Khaimah authorities said on Saturday that all beaches in the emirate would be closed until further notice, a day after an offshore oil leak prompted beach closures in neighboring Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.



The Public Services Department announced the closures in a statement shared by Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters. No reason was given.



The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that efforts were underway to contain oil leaking from a tanker offshore, with its Ministry of ⁠Climate Change and Environment conducting an environmental assessment.







Reuters