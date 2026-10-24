UAE's Ras Al Khaimah shuts all beaches as neighbors grapple with oil spill

Middle East News
24-10-2026 | 09:07
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UAE&#39;s Ras Al Khaimah shuts all beaches as neighbors grapple with oil spill
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UAE's Ras Al Khaimah shuts all beaches as neighbors grapple with oil spill

Ras Al Khaimah authorities said on Saturday that all beaches in the emirate would be closed until further notice, a day after an offshore oil leak prompted beach closures in neighboring Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.

The Public Services Department announced the closures in a statement shared by Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters. No reason was given.

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that efforts were underway to contain oil leaking from a tanker offshore, with its Ministry of ⁠Climate Change and Environment conducting an environmental assessment.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

UAE

Ras Al Khaimah

Beaches

Neighbors

Oil

Spill

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