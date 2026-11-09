Syria, Jordan seek to mend ties after deadly airstrikes, sign cooperation deals

Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 09:02
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Syria, Jordan seek to mend ties after deadly airstrikes, sign cooperation deals
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Syria, Jordan seek to mend ties after deadly airstrikes, sign cooperation deals

The foreign ministers of Syria and Jordan met in Damascus on Monday for the first time since Jordanian airstrikes killed civilians in southern Syria last month, announcing a joint investigation into the incident and signing 11 new cooperation ‌agreements.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani said Jordan had shown understanding and openness towards resolving the incident in Deraa province, adding that the two countries had set up a joint security and technical committee to investigate the circumstances of the airstrikes.

Jordan said its strikes on October 26 targeted Islamic State militants linked to a deadly attack on a ⁠church in Jordan's Karak province. Syrian authorities said the strikes killed seven civilians, including three children.

"Work is underway to redress the harm and compensate the innocent victims," Shibani told a joint press conference with his counterpart Ayman Safadi, following the third session of the Syria-Jordan Higher Coordination Council, attended by high-level ministerial and technical delegations from both countries.

"Syrian blood is as precious to us as Jordanian blood," Safadi said, renewing his condolences to Shibani and the families of the victims. He said the ties between the two countries were strong.

Reuters

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